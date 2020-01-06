More Floridians Than Ever Enrolled In Marketplace Health Plans

By Jan 6, 2020
Originally published on January 6, 2020 6:45 am

More than 1.9 million Floridians signed up for health coverage through the federal marketplace during the enrollment period that ended Dec. 17.

That's up more than 125,000 from last year and the highest number of enrollees in Florida since the marketplace began in 2014. Florida also had more enrollees than any of the 38 other states in the federal markeplace. Texas was second with 1.1 million. 

The numbers were released the same week that a federal appeals court panel ruled that the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring most people to have coverage is unconstitutional now that Congress has eliminated the tax penalty intended to enforce it.

RELATED: Obamacare Takes Another Hit In Federal Appeals Court Ruling

Anne Swerlick, Senior Health Policy Analyst & Attorney for the Florida Policy Institute, said the latest enrollment numbers show that the law is more popular than ever.

"The longer it's in place, the more the word is out that this is giving people good, affordable coverage,” Swerlick said. “And all of that is at risk with this lawsuit."

An Urban Institute report released last year shows Florida will suffer more than just a higher uninsured rate if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

"They projected a $9.3 billion reduction in federal spending and marketplace subsidies if the law was repealed,” Swerlick said. ‘And that of course would have tremendous impact on state and local economies."

The case goes back to a lower court to examine other aspects of the law, and is eventually expected to land in the Supreme Court. 

Overall, enrollment was down slightly with 8.3 million people enrolling through the marketplace, compared to 8.5 million last year. 

Tags: 
Healthcare Marketplace
Insurance
Affordable Care Act
Obamacare

Related Content

Obamacare Takes Another Hit In Federal Appeals Court Ruling

By editor Dec 18, 2019

Updated at 8:28 p.m. ET

A federal appeals court panel in New Orleans has dealt another blow to the Affordable Care Act, agreeing with a lower-court judge that the portion of the health law requiring most people to have coverage is unconstitutional now that Congress has eliminated the tax penalty that was intended to enforce it.

But it is sending the case back to the lower court to decide how much of the rest of the law can stand in light of that ruling.

What Else Disappears If The ACA Is Overturned?

By Dec 16, 2019

Any day now, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans could rule that the entire Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional.

At least it seemed that two of the three appeals court judges were leaning that way during oral arguments in the case, State of Texas v. USA, in July.

Arguments Set On Medicaid Ballot Proposal

By News Service of Florida Dec 9, 2019

The Florida Supreme Court will hear arguments Feb. 6 on a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid coverage in the state. 