Miami-Dade’s Largest Cities To Require Masks In Public As COVID-19 Numbers Spike

The mayors of seven Miami-Dade cities on Monday announced new rules requiring people to wear face masks anywhere in public, a response to rising numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations — a measure they conceded will be tough to enforce.

The cities of Miami, Hialeah, Miami Gardens, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, Aventura, and Key Biscayne will require people to wear masks at all times in public. The sudden announcement left some specific details unexplained, including whether people would be required to wear masks while exercising. In the city of Miami, a new emergency order outlining the rules is expected to be signed in the coming days.

Mayors of another eight cities, while not adopting the same mask rule, joined in a press conference in front of Miami City Hall and said their cities would have tougher enforcement.

