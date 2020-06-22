© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Hillsborough County Adopts Face Mask Ordinance

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bradley George
Published June 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT

Face masks will now be required when entering a business in Hillsborough County.

The county's Emergency Policy Group adopted the ordinance on a vote of 5-3 Monday after more than two hours of debate.

Non-compliance with the ordinance could result in misdemeanor charges. Sheriff Chad Chronister, who voted against it, warned compliance could put a strain on the county's law enforcement agencies.

An attempt to remove the criminal penalty failed after county attorney Christine Beck said it would turn the ordinance into a "strong suggestion" to wear masks.

Read more: DeSantis Says Coronavirus Masks Should Be Voluntary, Citing Constitution

It comes as COVID-19 cases in the county are rising quickly. Before the vote, the group heard from representatives from the county's hospitals about the possible impact of rising cases.

The cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg have already enacted their own mask requirements. Lakeland commissioners discussed a mask ordinance Monday but took no action.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at  WUSF.org/give

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Floridamasksface masksCoronavirusCOVID-19
Bradley George
Bradley George comes to WUSF from Atlanta, where he was a reporter, host, and editor at Georgia Public Broadcasting. While in Atlanta, he reported for NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and The Takeaway. His work has been recognized by , the Georgia Associated Press, and the Atlanta Press Club. Prior to his time in Georgia, Bradley worked at public radio stations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.
See stories by Bradley George
Related Content