Lack Of Demand Prompts Hillsborough To Close Coronavirus Testing Sites

Citing a lack of demand, Hillsborough County officials on Thursday announced they were closing three coronavirus testing sites across the county.

During a meeting Thursday, commissioners said they were closing a site at Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Town N’ Country, effective immediately.

The other locations that will close:

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center (effective Sept. 24)

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin (effective Sept. 27)

Anyone with a previously scheduled appointment at the Town N’ Country site can be tested at other public testing locations across the county.

According to a news release, commissioners said testing has slowed down considerably in the last few weeks – in some cases, operating at less than 20% capacity.

Despite the closures, Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley said his office “will work with community partners to finalize a plan to provide testing to specific vulnerable populations,” according to the release.

For information on locations and times across the county, call (888) 513-6321.

