Lack Of Demand Prompts Hillsborough To Close Coronavirus Testing Sites

By Carl Lisciandrello Sep 18, 2020
  • SUSAN GILES WANTUCK/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA
Originally published on September 18, 2020 10:05 am

Citing a lack of demand, Hillsborough County officials on Thursday announced they were closing three coronavirus testing sites across the county.

During a meeting Thursday, commissioners said they were closing a site at Tampa Family Health Centers, 12085 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Town N’ Country, effective immediately.

The other locations that will close:

  • Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center (effective Sept. 24)

  • SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE in Ruskin (effective Sept. 27)

Anyone with a previously scheduled appointment at the Town N’ Country site can be tested at other public testing locations across the county.

According to a news release, commissioners said testing has slowed down considerably in the last few weeks – in some cases, operating at less than 20% capacity.

Despite the closures, Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley said his office “will work with community partners to finalize a plan to provide testing to specific vulnerable populations,” according to the release.

For information on locations and times across the county, call (888) 513-6321.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
coronavirus testing
Hillsborough

Related Content

Pinellas, Hillsborough Discuss Relaxing Mask Ordinances

By Health News Florida Sep 18, 2020
Woman in face mask
Leon County COVID-19 Information Portal

Officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are talking about relaxing their mask ordinances - but decisions are still a ways off.

My Son Was Exposed To COVID At His St. Johns School; Here’s What I Know And What I Don’t

By Sep 18, 2020

On Wednesday my 7th grader was looking forward to his first JV baseball practice after school. But instead, we got a text from him in the middle of the day:  “I have to go home.” 

UF Epidemiologist On What To Know About Vaccine Rollout

By Danielle Prieur - WMFE Sep 18, 2020
CDC

Health experts predict a coronavirus vaccine could be approved by the end of the year, but it may take another few months before it’s distributed.

We spoke with Dr. Cindy Prins, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida College of Public Health and Health Professions, about how a rollout would work.