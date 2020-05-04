How Seniors Living Alone During COVID-19 Are Trying To Stay Connected To Resources, Counselors

By 27 minutes ago
  • TOMAS RODRIGUEZ / Getty Images
Originally published on May 3, 2020 9:00 pm

As most of the state — minus Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm-Beach Counties — starts to reopen Monday, visiting senior living centers and longterm care facilities is still off-limits. And seniors on their own are still being “strongly encouraged” by the state to stay home. 

You turn to WLRN for reporting you can trust and stories that move our South Florida community forward. Your support makes it possible. Please donate now. Thank you.

 

For 20 years now, 2-1-1 Broward's Senior Touchline program has been checking on seniors who live alone with daily phone calls. They connect them with community resources if they need them. And many do. More than 437,800 people age 60 and older live in Broward County. More than 98,450 live by themselves here, according to the most recent report from the State Dept. of Elder Affairs. 

 

WLRN spoke with one of the people making those calls, Tracy J. Schuldiner, the Chief Advancement and Community Relations Officer for 2-1-1 Broward.

 

During the COVID-19 outbreak, more callers at 2-1-1 Broward are hearing that seniors understand why they have to remain isolated, but are really frustrated as they spend this extended time separated from the outside world. 

 

Schuldiner said, the agency is also noticing an uptick in seniors struggling with food insecurity as many are fearful of going to stores like Publix.

The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity: 


WLRN: You've been a resource in the community for a long time — two decades. What's different about reaching seniors now during this COVID-19 outbreak?

TRACY J. SCHULDINER: During this time of the pandemic, we are finding that our seniors are feeling a little bit more isolated and a little bit more lonely. So they are even more grateful and surprised that we are continuing on with our touchline daily reassurance calls.

What are some things that you're hearing people tell you that they need right now? 

We have some seniors just wanting basic information about COVID-19. What are the alerts that are out now? We have some seniors that do tend to watch too much of the news, so we encourage them to not do that, to take a break, maybe watch a movie, maybe go for a walk. We have some seniors asking for food. They don't have any way to get food, so or for their medication. So we then transfer them over to a 24-hour helpline counselor that we have. Really, it's just about decreasing anxiety levels and decreasing isolation and loneliness for them. 

You are able to connect these seniors to community resources, if you're hearing that they need something? 

Correct. That's one of the great things about Touchline is that we are having conversations. Some of the seniors say thank you for calling. I'll talk to you tomorrow. And then other seniors, they do like to talk, especially now. Our calls are taking a longer amount of time: and some of them are good natured, some of them are worried, and some of them need more resources. And that's what we're here for. We have over 1,000 nonprofits in our database and 4,000 services in our database. So we would connect them with resources. Meals on Wheels seems to be a popular one right now. So we would talk to them, find out where they're located, what their needs are, and we would match them up with something that fits them. 

What challenges are people sharing with you?

Honestly, they're just really frustrated that they can't hang out with their friends if you want to know the truth. One person had their health aide say that they can't come in and assist them any longer. So they're trying to work something out with their family and another health aide establishment. So we try to guide them through that.

Read More: The Nursing Home Industry And The Coronavirus In The Sunshine Economy 

Senior isolation has been an issue in Broward County before the outbreak of COVID-19. And I just wonder, how does this virus exacerbate challenges for people who live alone? 

Well, it does exasperate it, because they are really alone. They can't leave — there isn't that hope of having that interaction because they just can't have it. And so, we try to ease their fears and tell them, if you feel symptoms, please do not hesitate to dial 9-1-1. We just try to tell them that we're there for them. And please, anytime after our daily call, dial 954 - 640 - 5800 to speak with a helpline counselor any time, even if they're just stressed out or they're feeling emotional or lonely. We're there for them 24 hours a day, seven days a week. 

I'd really love to know if you've heard any moments of joy since this all started? 

Actually, yes, they're very inspiring. I call and say, 'Hi, my name is Tracy. I'm with the Touchline program. How are you today?' And they say, 'I'm marvelous. How are you?' And they just say, you know, 'we're gonna get through this. It's gonna be fine. I've been through worse. At least we have air conditioning and the TV,' and very upbeat and positive. Some of them are going out for walks. Some of them make their daily ritual sitting on the patio and reading. They've been a source of inspiration for myself. 

 

Sherrilyn Cabrera contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Florida seniors

Related Content

How Coronavirus Is Impacting One Florida Woman's Lupus Treatment

By 28 minutes ago

From job loss, to balancing work from home to the isolation of following stay-at-home orders, coronavirus has changed our everyday lives. WUSF is giving you a voice to share those experiences.

Today, we meet Debi Butler of Pinellas County.

Butler works part-time as a brand ambassador, helping promote products in Tampa Bay. Like many in the gig economy, her work has stopped for now.  But losing income wasn’t her biggest worry.

In her own words, Butler shares how Covid 19's demand on a drug is hurting her ability to treat her own illness.

U.S. Judge Orders Feds To Release At-Risk Migrant Detainees In South Florida

By 22 minutes ago

Last month immigration rights groups sued the federal government to release migrants in South Florida detention centers because of the risks of infection from the new coronavirus. That’s what a U.S. judge is now ordering the Trump Administration to do.

Florida Senate President Bill Galvano Confident About Reopening The Sunshine State

By Denise Royal 21 minutes ago

Florida’s state parks will reopen on Monday as part of a broader move to reopen the state. Governor DeSantis made the announcement today in Jacksonville. Restaurants and retails stores will also reopen at 25 percent capacity if local governments allow.

The governor is making an exception to those reopening rules in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, where there is the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

COVID-19's Impact On State Budget Cast Doubt On Future Of Proposed Toll Roads

By Lynn Hatter 20 minutes ago

Florida is still moving forward with plans to build three new toll roads. The projects have been met with local opposition since the legislature approved them in 2019. Now, a new front against the roads has opened. Given the new coronavirus pandemic and economic uncertainty, can the state still afford them?

How Contact Tracing Could Help Slow The Spread Of The Coronavirus

By Regan McCarthy 19 minutes ago

As Florida moves forward with the first phase of opening its economy, experts say contact tracers are a key piece of helping to monitor and quash the spread of the coronavirus.

Perry Brown is a professor of public health in epidemiology at Florida A&M University. He calls contact tracing the “bread and butter” of public health.