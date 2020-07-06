Four More Miami-Dade Residents Have West Nile Virus, Bringing Total To 18 Infections

By Devoun Cetoute 57 minutes ago
Originally published on July 3, 2020 4:35 pm

Health officials have confirmed four more local cases of West Nile virus in Miami-Dade County, bringing the county total to 18 residents.

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County confirmed four more residents have the West Nile virus infection from local transmission.

Miami-Dade’s first two cases of West Nile virus were detected in May, both in county residents and through local transmission. On June 11, health officials reported two more cases of the virus. On June 25, 10 more residents were confirmed to have the virus.

