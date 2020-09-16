Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Exceeds 13,000

By Lisa Peakes 2 hours ago
Originally published on September 16, 2020 2:08 pm

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows the deaths of 154 due to complications from COVID-19 have been recorded since Tuesday, bringing the statewide death toll to 13,100.

Nineteen of the deaths occurred in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The deaths were recorded by the state since Tuesday’s report, but they may have occurred days or weeks earlier.

Since Tuesday’s report, 2,355 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 671,201.

Wednesday’s report shows 385 new positive tests in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Of 57,161 tests returned to the state Tuesday, 4.47% were positive.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Wednesday, September 16th:

  • Hillsborough: 39,888
  • Pinellas: 21,152
  • Polk: 18,674
  • Manatee: 10,985
  • Pasco: 8,640
  • Sarasota: 7,709
  • Hernando: 2,925

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • Sept. 16: 2,355/154
  • Sept. 15: 3,116/146
  • Sept. 14: 1,736/36
  • Sept. 13: 2,423/8
  • Sept. 12: 3,190/98
  • Sept. 11: 3,650/176
  • Sept. 10: 2,583/213
  • Sept. 9: 2,056/202
  • Sept. 8: 1,823/44
  • Sept. 7: 1,838/22
  • Sept. 6: 2,564/38
  • Sept. 5: 3,656/60
  • Sept. 4: 3,198/103
  • Sept. 3: 3,571/149

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

