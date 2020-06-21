Florida Surpasses 90,000 Coronavirus Cases With Over 4,000 Testing Positive In 24 Hours

For the third consecutive day, the state of Florida set a record for the number of daily reported positive cases of coronavirus, surpassing 90,000 total cases.



In its Saturday update, the Florida Department of Health reported 4,049 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 93,797. This is 227 more than the previous high reported on Friday.

Out of 34,400 tests performed on Friday, 12.3 percent tested positive, according to the health department, a positive rate that is two times higher than a week ago.

The Tampa Bay area had 1,008 new cases reported in 24 hours, the first time the daily total topped 1,000, including 337 in Hillsborough County and 285 in Pinellas.

There also were 40 new deaths, including a 17-year-old male in Pasco County -- the first death in Florida of a person under 18 -- and 11 more in the Tampa Bay area. The state total now stands at 3,144.

The daily Florida Department of Health report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Saturday, June 20:

Hillsborough: Two males, ages 87 and 81; and three females, ages 84, 67 and 65

Manatee: A 91-year-old male and 83-year-old female

Pasco: A 17-year-old male

Pinellas: A 74-year-old male

Polk: A 92-year-old female

Sarasota: Two males, ages 83 and 81

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Saturday, June 20:

Hillsborough: 5,319

Pinellas: 3,438

Polk: 1,970

Manatee: 1,786

Sarasota: 926

Pasco: 750

Hernando: 171

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

June 20: 4,049 / 40

June 19: 3,822 / 43

June 18: 3,2017 / 43

June 17: 2,610 / 25

June 16: 2,783 / 55

June 15: 1,758 / 7

June 14: 2,016 / 6

June 13: 2,581 / 48

June 12: 1,902 / 29

June 11: 1,698 / 47

June 10: 1,371 / 36

June 9: 1,096 / 53

June 8: 966 / 12

June 7: 1,180 / 12

