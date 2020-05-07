Florida Seeks New Ways To Expand Coronavirus Testing

Florida will look to new ways to expand coronavirus testing, such as allowing tests at pharmacies and randomly checking blood donations for COVIID-19 antibodies.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed testing during a news conference in Miami. He also rolled out a mobile testing lab that will travel the state to do rapid tasting at long-term care facilities.

State-provided statistics show Florida has more than 38,000 confirmed cases resulting in more than 1,500 deaths. Of the fatalities, at least 577 have been long-term care residents or employees.

The Florida Department of Corrections is expected to get an influx of 1 million face masks by the end of the week, state Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said at a news conference Wednesday.