Florida Reports 8,502 New Coronavirus Cases As Deaths Surpass 8,000

The state of Florida continues to see an uptick in positive coronavirus cases, though for the 14th consecutive day, that number remained below 10,000.



The total number of deaths across the state, however, how stands above 8,000.

In its Saturday report, the Florida Department of Health showed 8,502 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 526,577.

It marks the fifth straight day positive cases rose across Florida, following the closure of testing sites run by the state in areas affected by Tropical Storm Isaias last week.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 1,151 more people tested positive, including 403 new cases in Hillsborough County and 285 in Polk.

Of the more than 99,700 test results the state received on Friday, 9.91% came back positive.

The state also reported 182 deaths due to COVID-19 complications in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 8,109. This includes 16 deaths in Pinellas and eight apiece in Polk and Sarasota.

ABOUT THE DATA:

The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Greater Tampa Bay region positive tests as of Saturday, August 8:

Hillsborough: 32,268

Pinellas: 17,725

Polk: 14,124

Manatee: 9,199

Pasco: 6,982

Sarasota: 6,164

Hernando: 1,975

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: