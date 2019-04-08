Florida Getting Closer To Allowing Edible Medical Marijuana

By 40 minutes ago
  • The Daily Chronic

The Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services has finalized its rules for how medical marijuana growers can get licensed to make and sell edibles. 

Holly Bell is the director of the cannabis program for the agriculture department. She said the big concern is safety from food poisoning and allergen contagion.

“That’s our concern because a lot of times the people taking the medical marijuana have compromised immune systems, so we want to especially be diligent and make sure they’re safe,

The next step is for the Florida Department of Health to issue it’s rules. Baker said the health department will put out its rules in the coming weeks and will begin a public input tour.

Bel said it’s been hard to hear from patients waiting – especially those who are terminally ill.

“And they’re just looking for some relief at end of life,” Bell said. “And the process is taking so long they wonder if they will still be around to benefit from the work we’re doing.”

Several medical marijuana companies have announced partnerships with out-of-state producers of edible medical marijuana.

Tags: 
medical marijuana
edible marijuana

Related Content

Medical Marijuana Update: Trulieve’s Edible Deal and Lawmakers Debate Smokeable Cannabis

By Feb 14, 2019
Christian Simmons / WMFE

It’s turning into an interesting week for medical marijuana in Florida: Growers are working on deals to get edibles in the state, while lawmakers are again taking up the issue of smoking medical cannabis. 

Coca-Cola Analyzing Cannabis In Wellness Drinks

By Sep 18, 2018
DavidAcostaU / Wikimedia Creative Commons

The Coca-Cola Company said Monday it is "closely watching" the expanding use of a cannabis element in drinks, another sign cannabis and cannabis-infused products are getting more acceptance in mainstream culture and a harder look from long-established pillars of American business.

Medical Marijuana Centers Face Food-Safety Inspections

By Jul 19, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

One of Florida's largest medical marijuana treatment centers has stopped processing cannabis until it meets a food-safety inspection deadline.