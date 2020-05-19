Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 46,000

By May 19, 2020
  • The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida is 46,442. The death toll is 1,997.
    The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida is 46,442. The death toll is 1,997.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on May 18, 2020 7:01 pm

Health officials report 46,442 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida; an increase of 854 since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, there are 110 new infections.

Statewide, 1,997 people have died due to complications from COVID-19; an increase of 24 over Sunday.

The Department of Health listed four of the deceased in the Tampa Bay region:

  • In Hillsborough County – Two women; ages 66 and 86.
  • In Pinellas County – A 78-year-old man.
  • In Polk County – A 70-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 10 a.m. Monday, May 18:  

  • Hillsborough: 1,653 (1,598 local, 55 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 1,051 (1,007 local, 44 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 867 (863 local, 4 non-resident)
  • Polk: 746 (736 local, 10 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 518 (502 local, 16 non-Sarasota resident)
  • Pasco: 319 (309 local, 10 non-Pasco resident)
  • Hernando: 110 (104 local, 6 non-Hernando resident)

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 18: 854 / 24
  • May 17: 777 / 9
  • May 16: 673 / 48
  • May 15: 928 / 42
  • May 14: 808 / 48
  • May 13: 479 / 48
  • May 12: 941 / 44
  • May 11: 386 / 14
  • May 10: 595 / 6
  • May 9: 802 / 46
  • May 8: 371 / 69
  • May 7: 826 / 61
  • May 6: 563 / 68
  • May 5: 542 / 72

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

Azar Accuses WHO Of Failure That 'Cost Many Lives' In COVID-19 Pandemic

By May 18, 2020

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the World Health Organization failed in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic – and that it "cost many lives," delivering a sharp criticism of the WHO at the organization's annual meeting Monday.

"We must be frank about one of the primary reasons this outbreak spun out of control: There was a failure by this organization to obtain the information that the world needed. And that failure cost many lives," Azar said at the World Health Assembly, reiterating President Trump's complaints about the WHO.

Doctors In Training Learn Hard Lessons During The Pandemic

By editor May 18, 2020

The coronavirus is leaving a lasting impression on a generation of young doctors.

Despite FDA Caution, Trump Says He Is Taking Hydroxychloroquine As A Preventive

By May 18, 2020

Updated at 10:20 p.m. ET

President Trump on Monday revealed to reporters that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine and zinc to protect against the coronavirus.

"I was just waiting to see your eyes light up when I said this," the president told reporters, volunteering the information at the end of a roundtable with restaurant owners.

Trump said he asked his doctor about taking it after hearing from people who had done so. "Here's my evidence — I get a lot of positive calls about it," he said.

Community Health Centers Struggling As Fewer People Seek Care During Pandemic

By May 19, 2020

Community health centers had been at the front lines of health care in the nation's poorest neighborhoods even before the spread of the coronavirus. But in the midst of the pandemic, patients who fear deportation or infection are forcing many centers to close.

Public health officials worry that the populations that these centers serve — mostly people with low incomes and immigrants — aren't getting proper health care and testing, may be unable to quarantine themselves and could contribute to spreading the coronavirus to the wider population.