Florida COVID-19 Cases Pass 100,000; Hillsborough, Polk Reach New Daily Highs

  • The state department of health reported Monday that there have been over 100,000 positive coronavirus tests in Florida.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on June 22, 2020 1:08 pm

According to the Department of Health, the number of people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in Florida has passed 100,000.

The state’s Monday report listed 100,217 cases; and increase 0f 2,926 positive tests since Sunday.

In the Tampa Bay area, there were 958 new positive tests in the past 24 hours. Hillsborough and Polk Counties recorded their highest daily increase in cases to date: with 393 and 183 new positive tests, respectively.

The state reported results from 37,169 tests Sunday, with 8.98% coming back positive.

The Florida Department of Health daily report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

The state reported 13 deaths statewide Monday. Three were in the Tampa Bay area.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Monday, June 22:

  • Hillsborough: A 73-year-old woman.
  • Pinellas: Two women; ages 86 and 91.

Tampa Bay area positive tests reported Monday, June 22:

  • Hillsborough: 5,973
  • Pinellas: 3,854
  • Polk: 2,225
  • Manatee: 1,977
  • Sarasota: 992
  • Pasco: 872
  • Hernando: 200

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • June 22: 2,926 / 12
  • June 21: 3,494 / 17
  • June 20: 4,049 / 40
  • June 19: 3,822 / 43
  • June 18: 3,2017 / 43
  • June 17: 2,610 / 25
  • June 16: 2,783 / 55
  • June 15: 1,758 / 7
  • June 14: 2,016 / 6
  • June 13: 2,581 / 48
  • June 12: 1,902 / 29
  • June 11: 1,698 / 47
  • June 10: 1,371 / 36
  • June 9: 1,096 / 53
  • June 6: 1,270 / 28

Related Content

'Radical' Rise In Younger Coronavirus Cases Is Fueling Florida's Recent Spike, DeSantis Says

By Jun 21, 2020

Pointing to a “significant” increase in the number of coronavirus cases among younger people, Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated the need for Floridians to practice social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Florida Hospitals Have Sufficient Capacity As Coronavirus Cases Surge, Officials Report

By & Jun 21, 2020

Though a state dashboard shows some hospitals are nearing capacity, Gov. Ron DeSantis and health care executives from around Florida said Friday there are more than enough hospital beds to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Rebekah Jones Says She Will Keep COVID Dashboard ‘As Long As I Can’

By Abe Aboraya / WMFE Jun 19, 2020
Rebekah Jones says she’s been talking with other state health departments about using data to decide where to distribute a vaccine when it becomes available.
WMFE

Rebekah Jones, the former Florida Department of Health data scientist who built her own COVID-19 dashboard, said she will keep the independent website up and running as long as she can afford to.

In late May, Jones said she was fired after she refused to manipulate data in the state’s dashboard to make the case for reopening Florida’s economy. Then, Jones raised more than $170,000 on GoFundMe to launch her own COVID-19 data dashboard.