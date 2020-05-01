As Florida Begins To Reopen, A Look Back At The Past Few Weeks

As Florida enters Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis' plans to reopen the state, we take a look back at the last few weeks with scenes from around the Tampa Bay region as residents try to balance everyday life with safer-at-home orders.

Ybor City

Curtix Hixon Waterfront Park and the Tampa Riverwalk

Tampa International Airport

Davis Island and Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa

Crescent Lake Park and Downtown St. Petersburg

Additional photos by Delaney Brown.

Publix

