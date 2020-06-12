Florida And Tampa Bay Area COVID-19 Cases See New One Day Highs

  • The statewide daily increase in new coronavirus infections reached a new high Thursday, with 1,698 positive tests reported by state health officials since Wednesday. The Tampa Bay area also reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases.
    Florida Department of Health
Originally published on June 11, 2020 4:45 pm

Florida health officials reported the highest daily increase in new coronavirus infections in the state Thursday.

The Department of Health reported an additional 1,698 positive coronavirus tests since Wednesday, bringing the number of people who have tested positive to 69,069.

The Tampa Bay region also saw the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in a day so far, with 337. That’s 78 more than the previous high recorded Wednesday.

There were 147 new positive tests in Hillsborough County - 34 more than the previous high reported Monday. It’s the fourth time since Sunday that the daily increase in cases for the county has been over 100.

Pinellas County posted 116 new cases; 35 more than the previous high on June 5.

The daily Florida Department of Health report includes information released by the state on an individual day. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

The statewide death toll due to COVID-19 is now 2,848, with 47 deaths recorded since Wednesday. Eight of the deaths are in the Tampa Bay region, including a 27-year-old man.

Tampa Bay area county deaths recorded Thursday, June 11:

  • Polk: A 27-year-old man and a 90-year-old woman.
  • Sarasota: A 42-year-old man.
  • Hillsborough: A 90-year-old woman and a 97-year-old man.
  • Pinellas: A 65-year-old woman.
  • Manatee: A 68-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of Thursday, June 11:  

  • Hillsborough: 3,174
  • Pinellas: 1,862
  • Manatee: 1,253
  • Polk: 1,325
  • Sarasota: 716
  • Pasco: 473
  • Hernando: 130

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • June 11: 1,698 / 47
  • June 10: 1,371 / 36
  • June 9: 1,096 / 53
  • June 8:  966 / 12
  • June 7: 1,180 / 12
  • June 6: 1,270 / 28
  • June 5: 1,305 / 53
  • June 4: 1,419 / 41
  • June 3: 1,317 / 36
  • June 2: 617 / 70
  • June 1: 667 / 9
  • May 31: 739 / 4
  • May 30: 927 / 34
  • May 29: 1,212 / 49

