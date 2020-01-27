Elder Abuse Review Teams Bill Heads To Senate

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday backed a bill that would establish in law elder-abuse fatality review teams. 

The proposal (SB 400), sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, would allow the teams --- comprised of representatives of law-enforcement agencies, medical examiner’s offices, area agencies on aging and the state Agency for Health Care Administration, among others --- to be established in each judicial circuit to review deaths of seniors.

Gibson’s bill is now ready to go to the full Senate. The House of Representatives is advancing a similar measure (HB 253), with the House Oversight, Transparency & Public Management Subcommittee approving the bill unanimously on Wednesday. Florida has the highest percentage of senior residents in the nation.

