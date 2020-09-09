DeSantis Vetoes Bill Raising Age To Buy Tobacco, Vaping To 21

By 17 minutes ago
  • Smoking and vaping may be unhealthy and addictive and pose health risk to lungs
    Smoking and vaping may be unhealthy and addictive and pose health risk to lungs
    iSTOCK / iStockphoto
Originally published on September 9, 2020 6:10 am

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a bill Tuesday that would have raised the state's legal age to buy tobacco, as well as banned some vaping products.

The bill, a priority of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, was passed largely in response to the rise in youth vaping.

It raised the age to buy tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping products, from 18 to 21. It also banned flavored nicotine products used in vape cartridges.

But DeSantis, in a letter to Florida Secretary Laurel Lee, argued that raising the legal age to buy tobacco is redundant since it's already covered under federal law.

DeSantis also argued the ban on flavored vaping products would lead to more people to going back to smoking cigarettes or using black market products.

Advocates for the bill said it was needed because, while smoking is down among young people, vaping has surged.

Tags: 
vaping
teen vaping
smoking
Gov Ron DeSantis
veto
Ashley Moody

Related Content

Florida AG Moody Targets Vaping Firms Accused Of Marketing To Minors

By editor Jun 8, 2020

Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking legal action against two Florida-based vaping companies, accused of marketing products to minors and failing to verify the ages of customers.

Lawmakers Divided On How To Regulate Vaping Products

By Feb 25, 2020

More than 5 million teenagers reported using e-cigarettes in November, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The legal age to purchase and use nicotine products is 18. That changes to 21 in June after a federal law was signed in December. Now Florida is adjusting its laws to reflect the national change, but the House and Senate aren’t aligned on what needs to be done.

Fear Of Contracting Coronavirus Propels Some Smokers To Quit

By editor May 14, 2020

In 40 years of smoking, Katie Kennedy has tried four times to quit but always went back to cigarettes. Today, she is summoning a new mental image when a craving comes on: rows of COVID-19 patients hooked to ventilators.

Kennedy's dad also smoked. He was on a ventilator before he died, and seeing how invasive the machine was, and watching his discomfort and distress, made Kennedy vow not to die like that.

Senate Panel Supports Age Increase For Tobacco, Vaping Purchase

By Christine Sexton – News Service of Florida Jan 22, 2020
A ban on workplace vaping is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Mike Mozart / Flickr

Florida would tighten tobacco and vaping regulations as smoking, chewing tobacco and using electronic cigarettes would be off limits for anyone under age 21, under a bill that started moving forward Tuesday in the Senate. 