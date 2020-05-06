DeSantis Talks Testing, Says Supply Delays Impacted State Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

By 1 hour ago
  • A new regional testing site is located at the Mall at the University Town Center near the Sarasota-Manatee County line.
    A new regional testing site is located at the Mall at the University Town Center near the Sarasota-Manatee County line.
    Manatee County Government
Originally published on May 5, 2020 5:24 pm

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Sarasota Tuesday to discuss the state’s latest response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a new COVID-19 testing site at the University Town Center Mall, the governor said Florida is ramping up testing and loosening restrictions on who can get screened for the virus.

"Obviously if you have coronavirus symptoms, come, it doesn't matter how old," he said. "Two, if you're a health care worker, first responder -- regardless of symptoms, come get tested, and then even if you're somebody that's totally asymptomatic, but believe that you may have been exposed to coronavirus in one way or another, come."

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF Public Media and Health News Florida 

The state's 12th regional testing site is near the Manatee-Sarasota County line. It comes after local leaders lobbied for help. Manatee County in particular has had a disproportionate number of COVID-19 cases and deaths when compared to the rest of the state.

DeSantis also said antibody testing is coming to drive-thru facilities and that CVS, Walgreens and Walmart stores will also soon begin testing for the virus.

Additionally, the governor said the state has been running walk-up testing sites for approximately three weeks and have conducted over 10,000 tests.

“This takes testing locations particularly into underserved communities and gives folks the opportunity to come get tested," he said. "Not everyone has a car. Not everyone has the ability to get to some of these other test sites.”

At the Tuesday press conference, DeSantis also said Florida's ability to secure PPE and testing kits was disrupted by global pressures on the supply chain.

He specifically directed his criticism at China.

"All this stuff should be made in the United States not made in China," he said. "We don't want our health destiny to be resting in the hands of a communist dictatorship. Certainly in Florida, we would welcome any of the manufacturing. Come to Florida, we got a good business environment we would love to have you here."

DeSantis also said the state on Wednesday will unveil its new mobile testing unit. It's an RV equipped with a lab that will conduct rapid testing of COVID-19. The plan is to first deploy the unit to the state's nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Tags: 
coronavirus testing
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

FAMU COVID-19 Testing Site Extends Services To May 14

By Robbie Gaffney 1 hour ago

The COVID-19 testing site at Florida A&M University's Bragg Memorial Stadium will be extending appointment and walk-up services to May 14. Those had initially been set to stop May 8.

"It has really been eye-opening [for] us from the standpoint of the magnitude of interest and the need in our site," says Director of the FAMU Public Health Institute Cynthia Hughes Harris.

She is one of the organizers for FAMU's COVID-19 test site. She says people who come are primarily Tallahassee residents, but some come from nearby states:

Pinellas County Adds On-Demand Coronavirus Testing Sites

By 1 hour ago

Pinellas County is now offering COVID-19 testing without restrictions at three sites. The testing is free and is being offered for walk-ups and drive-through to at Community Health Centers in Pinellas Park, Clearwater and the Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center in St. Petersburg. 

Florida Boosts COVID-19 Testing, Sending New-Case Rate To A Record Low

By 18 hours ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state has hit a new record low in the rate of positive test results for COVID-19, as only around 2.5% of nearly 24,000 tests confirmed an infection on Monday. The test results were the most Florida has received in a single day.

Do-It-Yourself Cheek Swab Tested As Next Best Thing To Detect Coronavirus

By David Tuller of Kaiser Health News May 1, 2020
a close up of coronavirus testing tubes in a box.
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus testing is commonly an unpleasant, even painful experience in which a health care provider pushes a torturously long swab up your nostril. President Donald Trump declared that submitting to the process was “a little bit difficult.”

How Reliable Are COVID-19 Tests? Depends Which One You Mean

By editor May 1, 2020

Testing for the coronavirus has been very much in the news. The first and most urgent focus is on increasing access to tests to diagnose people with current infections. But now other tests are appearing as well. Antibody tests, which can identify people with signs of past infection, are starting to be available. And a third type of test is on the way.

Here's a quick guide to sorting out the pluses and minuses to each type of test.