DeSantis Steps Up Alzheimer’s Efforts

By News Service of Florida 11 minutes ago
  • Gov. DeSantis speaking at an event
    Governor's Press Office

Gov. Ron DeSantis is directing the state Department of Health to add Alzheimer’s disease and related types of dementia as a priority in the State Health Improvement Plan. 

DeSantis made the announcement Thursday night at the Southeast Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association in Palm Beach County. An estimated 560,000 people have Alzheimer’s disease in the state.

That figure is projected to increase by nearly 29 percent by 2025.

Alzheimer’s disease is the No. 6 cause of death in Florida. It is the only top-10 leading cause of death in the state that has not been included in the improvement plan, which spells out goals for the public health system.

In addition to directing the department to include Alzheimer’s in the plan, DeSantis also directed the agency to apply to be a Center of Excellence under what is known as the Federal BOLD Act. That 2018 law authorizes $20 million annually over five years to, among other things, help educate the public about the disease.

Tags: 
Alzheimer's disease
dementia
State Health Improvement Plan
Gov. Ron DeSantis

Related Content

State Awards $4.8M In Alzheimer's Disease Research Grants

By Dec 18, 2018

More than 540,000 Floridians are living with Alzheimer’s Disease, and health officials say that's expected to increase by more than 30 percent in the next few years.

Studies In Healthy Older People Aim To Prevent Alzheimer's

By & By Marilynn Marchione Oct 2, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

It may be too late to stop Alzheimer's in people who already have some mental decline. But what if a treatment could target the very earliest brain changes while memory and thinking skills are still intact, in hope of preventing the disease? Two big studies are going all out to try.

Risky Antipsychotic Drugs Still Overprescribed In Nursing Homes

By Feb 5, 2018

A study published Monday by Human Rights Watch finds that about 179,000 nursing home residents are being given antipsychotic drugs, even though they don't have schizophrenia or other serious mental illnesses that those drugs are designed to treat.