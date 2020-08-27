DeSantis Seeks To Boost Florida Unemployment Benefits $300 A Week

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis
    Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen in an earlier file photo, says he will apply to have the state participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program.
    News Service of Florida

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is applying to participate in a new federal unemployment assistance program to boost benefits another $300 a week.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday, saying he's applying to participate in the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

People currently receiving at least $100 in benefits and who lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic can be eligible for another $300 a week.

Once approved, benefits will be retroactive to Aug. 1.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month.

Gov Ron DeSantis
COVID-19
Coronavirus

