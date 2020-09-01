DeSantis Says Florida In 'Good Shape' For Labor Day Weekend

By 29 minutes ago
  • desantis speaks at podium with UF Health background
    DeSantis says people have become more active since the first phase of reopening in May while also being careful.
    The Florida Channel

Gov. Ron DeSantis expects people to be better behaved in preventing the spread of the coronavirus during the Labor Day weekend than they were on Memorial Day.

Asked about the upcoming holiday weekend during an appearance Monday at UF Health at The Villages, DeSantis said people have become more active since the first phase of reopening in May while also being careful.

"I think you can be very active and just do it in a way that makes sense,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of Floridians have really gotten into a good groove. You know, we're open. We have stuff going on, they understand that. Schools (reopening), obviously a big part of that. You know, but they're doing the basic things, and so I think If they continue to do that, I think we should be in good shape.”

During the Memorial Day weekend in late May, people were reported meeting outdoors in groups across the state, with international media attention focused on police having to disperse hundreds from an unauthorized gathering along a beachside road in Daytona Beach.

As Floridians celebrated the Memorial Day weekend, the number of coronavirus cases stood at 52,255, and the virus was tied to 2,338 deaths. As of Monday, the state reported 623,471 cases and 11,187 deaths of Florida residents.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Gov. Ron DeSantis

Related Content

Florida COVID-19 Positive Tests Under 2,000 For First Time Since June

By 1 hour ago
Florida Department of Health

According to Monday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, another 1,885 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state in the 24-hour period since Sunday’s report, bringing the statewide total to 623,471.

Trump Adviser Joins DeSantis In Stressing Need For Children To Return To School

By 1 hour ago
Scott Atlas speaking
The Florida Channel

With students returning to classrooms throughout most of the state, Gov. Ron DeSantis and an adviser to President Donald Trump on Monday tried to bolster support for offering in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Coronavirus Restrictions Ease Up In South Florida

By 23 hours ago
Masked restaurant worker
Dapiki Moto / Unsplash

Some coronavirus restrictions are starting to ease up in parts of South Florida.

In Miami-Dade County, restaurants were allowed to welcome back diners to indoor seating Monday for the first time in almost two months, provided masks were worn and the establishments operated at 50% capacity.

Most indoor dining has been banned in the county since early July to stop the spread of the disease.

In Palm Beach County, officials issued an order allowing tattoo and body piercing parlors, as well as tanning salons, to reopen.