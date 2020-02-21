DeSantis Backs State Efforts on Coronavirus

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis
    Gov. Ron DeSantis praised Surgen General Scott Rivkees work with the CDC on the state's response to coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday praised state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees for working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the state’s response to the coronavirus and reiterated that the state has not had any confirmed cases.

“Everyone that has come back from China that has been tested has been negative. Scott Rivkees has done a good job working with the CDC,” DeSantis told reporters. “We continue to do it. We continue to monitor everything. But it’s not something that’s impacted us yet, so we’re just going to keep on it.”

DeSantis’ compliments for Rivkees came as the surgeon general has faced criticism for not being forthcoming with information about the number of Florida residents who have been tested for the virus.

Rivkees told a Senate committee this week that doctors who suspect cases of the coronavirus have been instructed to contact county health departments, collect specimens and ship them to the CDC for testing.

Rivkees said a state law regarding patient confidentiality precludes him from disclosing the information. Previous surgeons general, however, have disclosed testing information in other circumstances.

That included former Surgeon General Celeste Philip, who disclosed information about testing during a Zika virus outbreak.

DeSantis last year appointed Rivkees as surgeon general, a position that doubles as Department of Health secretary. The Florida Senate is expected to consider Rivkees’ confirmation in the coming weeks.

Coronavirus Is Contagious, But Kids Seem Less Vulnerable So Far

By Feb 20, 2020

As the case count of coronavirus infections continues to rise in China, the number of reported infections among children is remarkably low.

"We're seeing [about] 75,000 total cases at this point, but the literature is only reporting about 100 or so pediatric cases," says Terri Lynn Stillwell, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Mott Children's Hospital at the University of Michigan.

Flu A Bigger Worry In Florida Than Coronavirus, USF Doctor Tells Lawmakers

By Christine Sexton - News Service of Florida Feb 19, 2020

The flu remains a far deadlier illness to worry about in Florida than the coronavirus, state lawmakers were told on Tuesday.

While the coronavirus that started in China has spawned massive media attention --- and reams of misinformation --- Tampa General Hospital physician and University of South Florida faculty member John Sinnott said the state has more pressing health risks right now.

“Influenza is the elephant in the room no one is talking about,” Sinnott told members of the Senate Health Policy Committee. “It’s killing people.”

University Of Florida To Professors: Stop Ordering Sick Students To Be Tested For Coronavirus

By editor Feb 17, 2020

Florida’s flagship university is warning its professors to stop requiring students who may be visibly sick to leave class and be tested for the new coronavirus.

Would The U.S. Health System Be Ready For A Surge In Coronavirus Cases?

By Feb 13, 2020

Another U.S. case of infection with the novel coronavirus was confirmed Thursday, bringing the total number of domestic cases to 15. Around the world, cases have reached nearly 60,000 to date.

But if something changes and large numbers of people get infected in the U.S., is the country's health system prepared to cope with a surge of patients with this virus, or any future pathogen?

Quarantined SWFL Woman Shares Story of Traveling to the U.S. from China

By Feb 14, 2020

A Southwest Florida woman and her mother are quarantined in their home after recently traveling from China.

Emily Glazier is a first-year English professor at the University of South China in Hunan Province, located a few hours south of the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Glazier shares her story of traveling to the U.S. from China with WGCU’s Andrea Perdomo from her home in Bonita Springs.