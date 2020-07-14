Coronavirus Surge Prompts Demand For Convalescent Plasma

By 1 hour ago
  • OneBlood Senior Vice President Susan Forbes says the demand for convalescent plasma is extraordinarily high due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
    OneBlood Senior Vice President Susan Forbes says the demand for convalescent plasma is extraordinarily high due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
    OneBlood.org
Originally published on July 14, 2020 6:44 am

Officials with Florida blood donation center OneBlood are calling for individuals who are eligible to donate convalescent plasma.

As coronavirus cases surge, the group says the need for plasma is extraordinarily high.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies that stay in the plasma portion of their blood, and transfusions to those still fighting the virus can boost their immune system and potentially help them recover.

OneBlood Senior Vice President Susan Forbes said they've seen a more than 500% increase in hospital orders for COVID-19 convalescent plasma.

“As quickly as donations come in, they are being processed, tested, and rushed to hospitals,” Forbes said. “People’s lives are on the line and time is of the essence.”

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said they are concerned that convalescent plasma is going to be in short supply if more people do not donate.

Responding to reports that the government wanted to stockpile supplies of convalescent plasma to have on hand for later in the year, Marks said it’s past time to stock up.

“There’s not a rainy day in the fall,” he said. “There’s a thunderstorm pouring right now, and we need to use it right now.”

Plasma can be donated every 28 days.

Those who have recovered from the coronavirus are urged to visit www.oneblood.org to see if they meet the eligibility requirements. Appointments to donate are required.  

Tags: 
plasma
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related Content

OneBlood Testing All Donations For Coronavirus Antibodies

By May 19, 2020

Floridians wondering if they had COVID-19 recently and just didn't know it have a new way to find out. OneBlood is now testing all blood donations for coronavirus antibodies.


Blood Plasma Treatments Could Be Helpful For COVID-19 Patients

By Jun 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Hospitals In Desperate Need Of Plasma From Survivors Of COVID-19

By Jul 8, 2020

Plasma from the survivors of COVID-19 can be a life-saving therapy for those who are hospitalized due to coronavirus, but Sarasota doctors say supplies are critically low and donations are urgently needed.

“We are in desperate need of plasma," said Kirk Voelker, a critical care pulmonologist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Market For Blood Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors Heats Up

By editor May 11, 2020

Diana Berrent learned she had tested positive for COVID-19 on a Wednesday in mid-March. Within a day, she had received 30 emails from people urging her to donate blood.

Orlando Man Who Got Plasma Treatment From COVID-19 Patient Is Off The Ventilator

By Apr 20, 2020
Stacie Rathel chats with her husband, Michael Kevin Rathel, who got an experimental treatment for COVID-19 plasma, and antibodies, of someone who had recovered from the virus.
Courtesy of Stacie Rathel

Last week, Michael Kevin Rathel got a transfusion of convalescent plasma: a blood donation from someone who has recovered from COVID-19.

Plasma From Coronavirus Survivors Could Potentially Treat Other Patients

By Mar 31, 2020

Regional blood donation center OneBlood will begin collecting plasma from COVID-19 survivors as a possible treatment for future patients.

An experimental treatment option called “COVID-19 convalescent plasma” has been approved by the FDA to be used on an emergency basis.

Tampa VA Hospital Joins National Plasma Study For COVID-19 Patients

By Apr 29, 2020

The Tampa veterans’ hospital is joining several hospitals in Florida in a national study looking at whether blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can be used to treat patients with the disease.