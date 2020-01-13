Construction Update: Final Beam Installed On Orange Park Medical Center Expansion

By WJCT News 48 minutes ago
  • The final beam has been placed at the new tower being built at the Orange Park Medical Center.
    The final beam has been placed at the new tower being built at the Orange Park Medical Center.
    Orange Park Medical Center
Originally published on January 10, 2020 3:35 pm

Construction on the expansion of the Orange Park Medical Center reached a topping-off milestone with the final beam being placed this week.

The beam has been filled with names and messages from hospital staff.

The 101,435-square-foot tower will house 48 beds for medical and surgical patients, bringing Orange Park Medical Center’s total number of licensed beds to 365.

The additional four stories will include two floors of patient rooms and two floors designed and designated for future expansion.

The tower, which is expected to open in December of this year, is part of a $126 million project that includes a new electrophysiology lab, dining room and kitchen, medical office building and NICU expansion.


Copyright 2020 WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville. To see more, visit WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville.

Tags: 
Orange Park Medical Center
new hospital

Related Content

Bithlo Clinic Will Offer Patients Comprehensive Healthcare Including Dental, Pharmacy Services

By Danielle Prieur - WMFE Apr 25, 2019
It’s the result of a collaboration between AdventHealth and Community Health Centers.
Danielle Prieur / WMFE

Ground was broken on a new clinic in Bithlo today. It will offer uninsured and under-insured families comprehensive health care. 

As Jacksonville’s Healthcare Industry Grows, OptumRx Seeks 166 New Employees

By Aug 15, 2018

One-in-6 people in Northeast Florida already work in the health or life sciences industries, and United Health Group — which includes United Health insurance — is looking to add more.