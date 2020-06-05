Collier Dept. of Health To Hire Immokalee Residents to Promote COVID-19 Education

By Andrea Perdomo 24 minutes ago
Originally published on June 4, 2020 6:33 pm

Immokalee residents account for 43% of the total COVID-19 cases to date in Collier County and health officials are seeking new ways to keep the community informed about the virus.

Kristine Hollingsworth of Department of Health Collier said they want to deploy a street team of “Promotoras” or Promoters, to promote community education and discuss prevention information with residents of Immokalee.

Hollingsworth said they want to hire people who are from Immokalee.

"In any community hearing information and news from your neighbor or a community member, sometimes that can be more effective than hearing it from somebody that you don’t know," Hollingsworth said.

Collier Department of Health is looking to hire 10 people to be part of the coronavirus awareness promotional team.

Hollingsworth says people can apply for the job at the State of Florida’s People First website, or in person at Collier DOH’s Immokalee location.

