Clearwater Coast Guard Crews Help Evacuate 19 From Bahamas

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Clearwater helped evacuate 19 people from a medical clinic in the Bahamas on Monday.



The Jayhawk aircrews made five trips to get patients including children and elderly adults from the Marsh Harbour clinic on Andros Island.

The Coast Guard pre-positioned several aircraft in Key West and placed the Jayhawk helicopter crews on Andros Island before Hurricane Dorian arrived.

Coast Guard crews are expected to continue searches and evacuations in the Bahamas once the sun rises this morning.

