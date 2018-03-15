3 Health Clinics Set Sights On Jacksonville’s Underserved Seniors

Listen to the story airing on 89.9 WJCT-FM

A trio of health clinics for cash-strapped seniors is opening in Jacksonville this summer.

The primary-care clinics are set to serve as many as 9,000 people.

The national ChenMed chain is opening what are called Dedicated Clinics on the Northside, in the Arlington area and on the Westside. The premise is to keep seniors from unnecessary emergency room visits.

The clinics will focus on caring for low- to middle-income seniors who may not have supplemental insurance in addition to Medicare.

Designated Clinics Chief Strategist Gaurov Dayal said doctors and nurse practitioners will work alongside social workers.

“We are able to have our seniors sign up for Medicare Advantage through our clinics, which is a very low premium Medicare product, as well as low copay product,” he said. “For seniors who need additional help we have social workers that can help them get connected with the right social resources around supplemental needs that they may have around payment and drug costs.”

Dayal said Designated Clinics have helped lower seniors’ hospital and ER visits by close to 30 percent in areas where they’ve opened.

The clinics are scheduled to open their doors this July, with another one opening in the Tampa Bay area.

