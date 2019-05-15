Cleanliness Is The Solution To Recent Hepatitis A Outbreak

By Titilayo Okuwa 23 hours ago
Originally published on May 14, 2019 5:03 pm

Hepatitis A infections are on the rise in Florida and the solution to stopping the outbreak could be as simple as washing your hands.  Despite giving out 6,900 free hepatitis A vaccines last week, the state saw its biggest increase in new cases.

 

The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 92 cases of the contagious liver disease during the week ending May 11. That's the  highest number of cases reported since the outbreak began in 2018. Hepatitis A is caused by a contagious virus that affects the liver and is most commonly spread through contact with fecal matter. It can also be spread through sexual intercourse. 

“Well hepatitis is a very highly contagious disease that’s passed through what they call the fecal oral group meaning any kind of food that might be contaminated with the feces of somebody who is infected with Hepatitis A, that happens to get into somebodies’ mouth. That can spread the disease,” says Leon County Health Department Spokesman Chris Tittel.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes previous outbreaks to foodborne issues. However, this recent outbreak is due mainly to cleanliness. Florida and the state Department of Health is telling people to get vaccinated and wash their hands.   

“To make sure that you have eliminated any possibility or at least minimize any chance that fecal matter will actually get into or on food or on objects. So vaccination is key, washing hands is also very important to preventing the spread of this disease," says Tittel.

According to the Florida Department of Health, reported cases of Hepatitis A have doubled each year for the past three years.  1,677 cases have been reported in the past year. 

Copyright 2019 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Tags: 
CDC
Hepatitis A
Personal Hygiene
Wash hands

Related Content

Flesh-Eating Bacteria Causing Concern In The Tampa Bay Area

By May 2, 2019

Two men recently contracted flesh-eating bacterial infections through water in the Tampa Bay area. Doctors are encouraging residents and visitors to the region to be cautious, especially around brackish water.

Barry Briggs, a tourist from Ohio, was infected in March while boating near Weedon Island. He needed immediate surgery to save his foot.

CDC Reports Largest U.S. Measles Outbreak Since Year 2000

By Apr 24, 2019

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 695 measles cases in 22 states.

"This is the greatest number of cases reported in the United States since measles was eliminated from this country in 2000," says a CDC statement issued late Wednesday.

Fentanyl-Linked Deaths: The U.S. Opioid Epidemic's Third Wave Begins

By editor Mar 21, 2019

Men are dying after opioid overdoses at nearly three times the rate of women in the United States. Overdose deaths are increasing faster among black and Latino Americans than among whites. And there's an especially steep rise in the number of young adults ages 25 to 34 whose death certificates include some version of the drug fentanyl.