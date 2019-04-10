Bill To Limit Medical Pot THC Going To Full House

By 58 minutes ago
  • Cannabis plant
    Wikimedia Commons

A bill to limit the strength of smokable medical marijuana is heading to the House floor. 

The House Appropriations Committee approved a bill Tuesday to limit the strength of marijuana flowers to 10% THC, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed. The vote came less than a month after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill repealing a ban on smokable medical marijuana.

The committee rejected an amendment proposed by Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith that would have allowed medical marijuana to treat opioid addiction.

Medical marijuana advocates and patients reacted angrily to the cap, jeering during the meeting. Those testifying said higher THC marijuana would help patients.

But Republican Ray Rodrigues later said smokable medical marijuana has only been available for two weeks, so people aren't losing access to something they've legally had available for a long time.

Tags: 
Low THC
medical marijuana

Related Content

Florida Seeks To Limit Strength Of Smokable Medical Pot

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON – The Associated Press Apr 4, 2019
The Daily Chronic

Less than a month after Florida lifted a ban on smokable medical marijuana, a House committee approved a bill to limit the strength of marijuana flowers available to patients who want to smoke their medicine. 

Proposal To Setup Hemp Program Moves Forward In The House

By Apr 3, 2019

While low-THC cannabis or hemp is available in stores, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says it’s not legal …. Yet. Legislation proposed in both Chambers would change that. Tuesday the House bill passed its second committee.

Florida Getting Closer To Allowing Edible Medical Marijuana

By Apr 8, 2019
The Daily Chronic

The Florida Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services has finalized its rules for how medical marijuana growers can get licensed to make and sell edibles. 