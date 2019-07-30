Another 53 Hepatitis A Cases Reported in Florida

By News Service of Florida 10 hours ago
  • An electron micrograph of the hepatitis A virus, an RNA virus that can survive up to a month at room temperature.
    An electron micrograph of the Hepatitis A virus, which is an RNA virus that can survive up to a month at room temperature.
    Betty Partin / CDC

Florida had 53 new hepatitis A cases reported last week, bringing the total number of cases since January to 2,034, according to the state Department of Health. 

Pasco and Pinellas counties continued to lead the state in the number of reported cases, with 358 in Pasco and 328 in Pinellas as of Saturday.

Manatee County led the state in the number of new suspected cases last week with six. Others with increases included Lee and Volusia counties, which each had five new cases.

The state data includes confirmed and suspected cases of hepatitis A. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that infects the liver and can lead to serious liver problems.

Hepatitis A spreads through the feces of people who have the virus. The best way to prevent the virus is through vaccination.

