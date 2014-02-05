Who Dies Without Medicaid?

Amid the ongoing Medicaid expansion debate, health consultant Paul Gionfriddo points to several studies that say thousands nationwide could die prematurely if Medicaid is not expanded. At his blog Our Health Policy Matters, Gionfriddo writes that lawmakers should not ignore the compelling data indicating the life and death impacts of health coverage through Medicaid. Since so many depend on the program for survival, failing to expand Medicaid would sentence innocent people to death, Gionfriddo writes.