Affordable Care Act

Who Dies Without Medicaid?

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published February 5, 2014 at 10:15 AM EST

Amid the ongoing Medicaid expansion debate, health consultant Paul Gionfriddo points to several studies that say thousands nationwide could die prematurely if Medicaid is not expanded. At his blog Our Health Policy Matters, Gionfriddo writes that lawmakers should not ignore the compelling data indicating the life and death impacts of health coverage through Medicaid. Since so many depend on the program for survival, failing to expand Medicaid would sentence innocent people to death, Gionfriddo writes. 

Affordable Care ActMedicaid expansionpremature deathsMedicaidAffordable Care ActACAhealth insurance
Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
