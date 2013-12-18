© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Your Questions About The American Health Care Act

By Matt Stiles
Christopher GroskopfDanny DeBeliusJulie Rovner
December 18, 2013
NPR's <a href="http://apps.npr.org/affordable-care-act-questions/">interactive guide</a> to the Affordable Care Act.

In recent months, NPR staff has published a series of questions-and-answer stories related to the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Now we've compiled them into an interactive so you can explore answers that are most relevant to you.

There are nearly 80 questions, ranging from who's eligible to how much insurance might cost, among two dozen topics. Filter the list by selecting categories or asking questions.

Did we miss an important question? Let us know.

