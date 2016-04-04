Deadline Approaches For Victim Protections Bill

Governor Rick Scott has until Wednesday to act on a bill that could expand protections for victims of abuse.

The bill would allow more witnesses and victims of abuse to give testimony by videotape or closed circuit television. Senator Anitere Flores of Miami says the measure is aimed at preventing further trauma to victims.

“So this bill now continues and remains into its original intention which will continue to protect both minors and vulnerable individuals from having to go through the fear, embarrassment, hurt and in many times danger of having to testify in open court against their aggressors,” she said.

The measure is part of broader push for alternative forms of testimony, such as the use therapy dogs or anatomical dolls. If Scott does not act on the bill by Wednesday, it will automatically become law.

