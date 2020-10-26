-
It seems more and more North Florida families are literally self-destructing.
-
Despite legal requirements, more than one-quarter of cases of severe abuse that were uncovered by government investigators were not reported to the police. The majority involved sexual assault.
-
Attorneys for a young abuse survivor say they’re grateful to the Governor and the Florida Legislature for agreeing to further compensate their client....
-
Governor Rick Scott has signed a claims bill into law to help further compensate a young abuse survivor who—along with his sister—suffered for years,...
-
Governor Rick Scott has signed a bill into law seeking to make it easier for more abuse victims to testify in court through the use of therapy dogs.
-
A sober home operator is under arrest in Palm Beach County following a corruption investigation. Ehab Iskander, 33, of West Palm Beach, faces six counts...
-
Iowa health officials recently discovered it wasn't against state law for a nursing home worker to share a photo on Snapchat of a resident covered in feces. They are trying to change that.
-
Governor Rick Scott has until Wednesday to act on a bill that could expand protections for victims of abuse.
-
Three years ago, it looked like the Florida agency that oversees care for children and adults with disabilities had finally had enough.It filed a legal…
-
A Mount Dora residential treatment center for deaf and autistic children is being accused of abuse and neglect, NBC News reports.The Federal Bureau of…