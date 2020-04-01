Florida COVID-19 Cases Quickly Approach 8,000

On a day when Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30-day stay-at-home order for the state, Florida’s COVID-19 infections topped 7,000 by quite a bit.

Statewide, 7,773 people have tested positive for the virus, and 101 people have died. The death toll marked its largest daily increase, at 16.

The Department of Health’s morning report seemed to offer hope that social distancing was having a positive effect. As of noon, 6,955 cases of coronavirus had been verified in the state; an increase of 214 since 6 p.m. Tuesday. It was the lowest overnight increase since March 26th.

Hillsborough had reported just four new cases, and Pinellas, Polk and Pasco each reported three.

However, by 6 p.m., Hillsborough had recorded 57 new cases and Pinellas logged 66; both one-day highs. All other counties in the Tampa Bay area reported significant increases as well.

Another person in Manatee County died from COVID-19, a 77-year-old man with no travel history or known contact with another infected person. His death brings Manatee’s total to three.

Tampa Bay area positive tests:

Hillsborough: 362 (351 local, 11 non-resident)

Pinellas: 233 (212 local, 21 non-resident)

Sarasota 99 (89 local, 10 non-Sarasota residents)

Polk 73 (73 local)

Manatee 70 (70 local)

Pasco 51 (49 local, 2 non-Pasco residents)

Hernando 28 (27 local, 1 non-Hernando resident)



