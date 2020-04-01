News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Rep. Kathy Castor Suggests 2nd COVID-19 Stimulus Check May Be Needed
The federal government has agreed to give Americans money during the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.
But U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, says the financial boost coming to citizens from the federal government may not be the only one.
“Cash assistance is a one-time payment. Depending on how long this public health emergency lasts, we may have to come back in a subsequent emergency aid package and make another payment. My colleagues are already discussing what may happen next.”
Castor has released an online tool to help Floridians understand the facts of the stimulus check.
