WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Rep. Kathy Castor Suggests 2nd COVID-19 Stimulus Check May Be Needed

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Blaise Gainey
Published April 1, 2020 at 4:00 AM EDT
U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, seen speaking in Tampa in 2017, suggests there may be a need for a second public stimulus check during the coronavirus crisis.
The federal government has agreed to give Americans money during the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

But U.S.  Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, says the financial boost coming to citizens from the federal government may not be the only one.

“Cash assistance is a one-time payment. Depending on how long this public health emergency lasts, we may have to come back in a subsequent emergency aid package and make another payment. My colleagues are already discussing what may happen next.”

Castor has released an online tool to help Floridians understand the facts of the stimulus check.

