Rep. Kathy Castor Suggests 2nd COVID-19 Stimulus Check May Be Needed

The federal government has agreed to give Americans money during the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.

But U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Tampa, says the financial boost coming to citizens from the federal government may not be the only one.

“Cash assistance is a one-time payment. Depending on how long this public health emergency lasts, we may have to come back in a subsequent emergency aid package and make another payment. My colleagues are already discussing what may happen next.”

Castor has released an online tool to help Floridians understand the facts of the stimulus check.

Copyright 2020 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7