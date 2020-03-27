© 2020 Health News Florida
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most.
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida can help. Our responsibility is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Collier Long-Term Care Facility

Health News Florida | By News Service of Florida
Published March 27, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
A walker rests beside a small nursing home bed.
iStock

A resident of a long-term care facility in Collier County has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to data released Thursday by the state.

That brought to 41 the number of people infected with the virus in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities. It also increased to eight the number of counties where the virus has been found in long-term care facilities.

Citing patient privacy concerns, state regulators won’t release the names of the facilities or the number of facilities that have residents who are positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration also will not say how many of the 41 residents who have tested positive have died, although he confirmed three deaths at a Broward County assisted-living facility after they were reported by the local media.

Counties with long-term care COVID-19 cases are: Broward, Baker, Bradford, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Duval and Orange. Broward County facilities had 16 cases, followed by Duval with 15. As of Thursday morning, Florida had 2,355 COVID-19 cases across 46 counties. Twenty-eight residents had died.

News Service of Florida
