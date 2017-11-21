Tax Break Proposed For Standby Generators

A Senate Republican on Monday proposed providing a property-tax exemption for permanently installed generators used to provide power when electricity goes out.

Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, filed a proposed constitutional amendment (SJR 974) that would ask voters next year to approve the tax exemption. He also proposed a bill (SB 976) that would carry out the constitutional amendment. Both measures are filed for the 2018 legislative session, which starts in January.

Under the proposals, the value of permanent generators would not be considered in determining the taxable values of properties. The proposals come amid heavy attention on efforts by Gov. Rick Scott's administration to require nursing homes and assisted living facilities to have generators that could keep buildings cool.

The issue stems from the deaths of residents of a Broward County nursing home whose air conditioning was knocked out by Hurricane Irma.