Nursing Homes Must Have Generators Today Or Face A Fine

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published November 15, 2017 at 8:28 AM EST
orlando_nursing_home_generator2.jpg
WMFE

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities must have a generator that can run the air conditioning starting Tuesday. If not, they risk a $1,000 dollar a day fine.

The emergency rules come after more than a dozen patients died when a South Florida nursing home lost power from Hurricane Irma. So far, the state says 21 nursing homes and 1,250 assisted living facilities aren’t following the rule. But industry groups dispute those figures, and say it’s impossible to meet 60 day deadline.

A state judge ruled against the deadlines, but Gov. Rick Scott’s administration said the rules are in effect during an appeal.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are also debating the issue, as well possible funding for upgrades. Critics have pounced on Scott’s handling of the issue. Scott is widely seen as planning a run against Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018.

