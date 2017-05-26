Deadly Drug "Grey Death" Hits Florida

Law enforcement officials are warning of a deadly new drug hitting South Florida streets called “grey death.”

It’s actually a mixture of several opioid drugs, including heroin, fentanyl and elephant tranquilizer. It looks like concrete mixing powder and is linked to fatal overdoses in Alabama, Georgia and Ohio.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community. The mixture has the potential to kill just by getting it on your skin. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has ordered special gear for deputies that may encounter the drug.

Grey Death is the latest in a constantly evolving opioid black market.

Justin Miller is with the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Miami Division.

“That’s really a big reason why this drug crisis is different than other drug crisis we’ve seen,” Miller said. “It is because we’re seeing new drugs constantly. And we’re having to adjust accordingly to that.”

Earlier this month, Florida Governor Rick Scott declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency.