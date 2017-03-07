Investigation Finds Health Department Manager Sold Jewelry At Work

A state investigation found a manager for the Florida Department of Health was selling jewelry out of her office and recruiting her employees to take part in the online pyramid scheme, according to a story in the Miami Herald.

The investigation by the state’s inspector general found that Lola Pouncey, who earns a salary of more than $90,000 as chief of the division of medical quality assurance, “conducted a personal for-profit business during state work hours and on state property” by selling jewelry on the website Magnolia And Vine, according to the Herald.

Pouncey used state workers as sales staff for the website, going to lunches with them to discuss the product and holding meetings during working hours, according to the investigation.

Pouncey was counseled by her supervisor but allowed to keep her job, the Herald reports.