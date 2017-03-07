© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Investigation Finds Health Department Manager Sold Jewelry At Work

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published March 7, 2017 at 8:03 AM EST
lola_pouncey_0.jpg
LinkedIn
Lola Pouncey

A state investigation found a manager for the Florida Department of Health was selling jewelry out of her office and recruiting her employees to take part in the online pyramid scheme, according to a story in the Miami Herald.

The investigation by the state’s inspector general found that Lola Pouncey, who earns a salary of more than $90,000 as chief of the division of medical quality assurance, “conducted a personal for-profit business during state work hours and on state property” by selling jewelry on the website Magnolia And Vine, according to the Herald.

Pouncey used state workers as sales staff for the website, going to lunches with them to discuss the product and holding meetings during working hours, according to the investigation.

Pouncey was counseled by her supervisor but allowed to keep her job, the Herald reports. 

Tags

HNF StoriesFlorida Department of HealthLola PounceyMiami HeraldMedical quality insurance
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff