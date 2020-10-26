-
Siding with arguments of transportation-safety officials, a federal judge Friday blocked an attempt by the Miami Herald to get records related to a...
A state investigation found a manager for the Florida Department of Health was selling jewelry out of her office and recruiting her employees to take part…
Florida Gov. Rick Scott and state health officials have vowed to put out “accurate and timely information” about the Zika virus, but some cases announced…
A Key Largo man is suing a hospital after his amputated leg was found in the trash.The Miami Herald reports that the man found out about the incident…
While the Florida Department of Children and Families has made some progress in revving up child protection, a Miami-Dade grand jury says DCF is guilty of…