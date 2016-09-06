Firefighter Is Tampa Bay Area’s First Zika Case

A Tampa firefighter who lives in Pinellas County is the first person with a locally-transmitted case of Zika in the Tampa Bay area.

The firefighter, whose name, age and gender were not released, works at the Tampa Fire Rescue Station at the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and Willow Avenue.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn, speaking during a recent opening of an Irish pub at Tampa International Airport, said officials have tested those who’ve had contact with the firefighter.

“We wanted to make sure that the other firefighters were protected," Buckhorn said. "There's no transmissions anywhere else. The firefighters is back to work, doing what they've done every day. So for adults that are not of childbearing ages it's not a big deal."

Health officials were criticized after the case was announced on Aug. 23 for not identifying where the infected person lived. Residents living near the firefighter and around the fire station also have been tested.