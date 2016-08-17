Pulse Shooting Inspires LGBT PAC For Gun Control

Leaders of a new LGBT political action committee advocating for gun control are launching the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence Wednesday in Orlando. Organizers want to prevent future tragedies like the Pulse nightclub massacre.

The PAC’s leaders say they’re tired of inaction from Congress on gun legislation and of the powerful gun lobby’s influence. The fund will raise money to promote pro-LGBT candidates who support gun reforms.

Billy Manes, editor-in-chief at LGBT publication Watermark, is speaking at the event launching the PAC. He said the focus this election cycle is on electing congressional candidates who support tightening gun laws.

“I personally have gone through gun violence in my life and I didn’t feel like there was any outreach for that and to see that there’s this movement awakening right now, to me it’s a glimmer of hope for all of us,” said Manes.

Manes will join Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, Pulse shooting survivors and family members of victims and others to kick off the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence PAC Wednesday evening at The Hammered Lamb.

Governor Rick Scott and others have said gun control is not the answer to mass tragedies like Pulse. And that the priority should be cracking down on terrorism.