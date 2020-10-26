-
The Capital City's Planned Parenthood clinic becomes a provider for lgbtq health services.
Fifteen years ago, Hillary and Julie Goodridge married hours after Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriage. But less than five years later, they were getting divorced.
One in 5 LGBT adults has avoided medical care for fear of discrimination, according to a recent survey, and 80 percent of physicians surveyed say they feel "not competent" to treat LGBT patients.
Palm Beach County is the first county in Florida to ban conversion therapy for minors. County commissioners voted 5-2 Tuesday to ban the controversial...
Miami-Dade commissioners on Tuesday rejected a ban on gay-conversion therapy for minors, saying the proposed crackdown would thrust local government...
Earlier this year, Octavia Yearwood was talking with her good friend Najja Moon about how hard it is to meet other lesbian women in South Florida. “I...
In just 20 years, the number of Americans over the age of 65 will increase by 100 percent. That's roughly 80 million Americans , and as the LGBT...
The Pride Fund to End Gun Violence says it has raised $125,000 in the year after the Pulse mass shooting, the deadliest in modern American history.The…
The average age when people are coming out as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender is falling. But a climate of growing acceptance doesn't necessarily...
An openly gay lawmaker is once again trying to put an end to conversion therapy in Florida. For years, Representative David Richardson, a Miami Beach...