© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Nelson Calls For More Action For Estuaries Inundated By Okeechobee Water

Health News Florida | By Amy Green/WMFE
Published July 4, 2016 at 11:36 AM EDT
Okeechobee_lake_from_space_0.jpg
NASA (Wikimedia Commons)

Sen. Bill Nelson is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to store more water south of Lake Okeechobee.

He says the action would spare coastal estuaries to the east and west where polluted water from the state’s largest lake is causing problems.

A guacamole-thick algae in the St. Lucie River prompted a state of emergency declaration for the area. The Caloosahatchee River is experiencing similar problems.

Nelson visited the St. Lucie River east of Lake Okeechobee as the area braced for a holiday weekend with beaches smeared by the foul-smelling algae.

“The raspy voice that I have right now is because I was breathing in those toxins as I was on the St. Lucie River at Stuart.”

The problem began with a wet winter that pushed Lake Okeechobee to its highest level in a decade. The lake releases are aimed at alleviating pressure on the lake’s aging dike.

The Army Corps announced June 30 it will reduce the releases.

Tags

HNF StoriesLake OkeechobeeBlue-green algaeSt. Lucie RiverCaloosahatchee River watershed
Related Content