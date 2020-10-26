Caloosahatchee River watershed

-
Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants discharges of polluted water out of Lake Okeechobee redirected elsewhere.Scott put the request in a letter he sent Wednesday…
-
Scientists found blue-green algae again in Southwest Florida waters this week. The toxic algae has been plaguing beaches on the east coast for weeks now...
-
Sen. Bill Nelson is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to store more water south of Lake Okeechobee.He says the action would spare coastal…
-
Lawmakers appear closer to patching up differences on new statewide water policies which failed to advance earlier this year.House Speaker Steve…