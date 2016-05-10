© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HNF Stories

Expert: Pot Is $4.5 Billion Industry In The United States

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2016 at 8:23 AM EDT
pot_field.png
Wikimedia Commons

Retails sales of marijuana in the United States are expected to be $4.5 billion this year, but constant changes in state regulations are creating hurdles for business people trying to make money off pot.

That's the word coming out of the Marijuana Business Conference & Expo being held in Orlando, Florida, this week.

Chris Walsh, editorial director of Marijuana Business Daily, says marijuana sales doubled in the United States from 2013 to 2015.

Right now, 19 states have legalized medical marijuana. Another four states, as well as the District of Columbia, allow marijuana for both medical and recreational uses.

Walsh estimates 100,000 people are directly and indirectly employed in the industry, and 80 to 90 percent of companies are profitable.

But Walsh says start-up costs are rising.

Tags

HNF StoriesmarijuanaMarijuanan Business Conference & ExpoMarijuana Business Dailypot
Related Content