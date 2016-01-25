© 2020 Health News Florida
HNF Stories

Volusia To Discuss Civil Penalties For Pot Possession

Health News Florida | By Abe Aboraya
Published January 25, 2016 at 8:43 AM EST
The Daily Chronic
Volusia County would today discuss civil penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Volusia County officials are expected to discuss decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana today.

Law enforcement would have the option to give a civil fine for possession rather than a criminal violation. Volusia could be the first Central Florida county with the ordinance.

Several South Florida counties have adopted similar legislation. No specific ordinance has been filed yet.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

HNF StoriesVolusia Countymarijuanapotpot possessiondrug possession
Abe Aboraya
Health News Florida reporter Abe Aboraya works for WMFE in Orlando. He started writing for newspapers in high school. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe worked as a reporter for the Orlando Business Journal. He comes from a family of health care workers.
See stories by Abe Aboraya
