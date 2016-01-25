Volusia To Discuss Civil Penalties For Pot Possession

Volusia County officials are expected to discuss decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana today.

Law enforcement would have the option to give a civil fine for possession rather than a criminal violation. Volusia could be the first Central Florida county with the ordinance.

Several South Florida counties have adopted similar legislation. No specific ordinance has been filed yet.

Check back later today for more details.

Reporter Abe Aboraya is part of WMFE in Orlando. Health News Florida receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.