Florida Matters: Rhea Chiles Tribute

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Lottie Watts
Published March 1, 2016 at 2:35 PM EST
The late Rhea Chiles and Dr. Charlie Mahan
Rhea Chiles, the widow of former governor Lawton Chiles, died last November in her home on Anna Maria Island,  at the age of 84. She dedicated her life to improving the lives of children in Florida.

The University of South Florida’s College of Public Health recently held a symposium to honor the legacy of Rhea Chiles' work. This week on Florida Matters (Tuesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 at 7:30 a.m.) we bring you highlights of the discussion.

"Knowing the honoree, we know what an advocate she was, and we said it's not enough to have a memorial service, we need to be able to advocate and talk about children's issues,” said College of Public Health Advisory Board chair Sam Bell.

Chiles’ efforts to improve public health was carried out in part at the Lawton and Rhea Chiles Center For Health Mothers And Babies, which was founded two decades ago on the USF Tampa campus.

Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
Lottie Watts is our Florida Mattersproducer, and she also covers health and health policy for Health News Florida.
Carson Cooper has become a favorite of WUSF listeners as the host of "Morning Edition" on WUSF 89.7 since he took the job in 2000. Carson has worked in Tampa Bay radio for three decades.
